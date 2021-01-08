Rapidz (RPZX) 24-Hour Volume Hits $6,686.00

Rapidz (CURRENCY:RPZX) traded down 7.4% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on January 8th. Rapidz has a total market cap of $4.60 million and approximately $6,686.00 worth of Rapidz was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Rapidz token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0027 or 0.00000007 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, Rapidz has traded 58.3% higher against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002467 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 13.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000762 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 10.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.16 or 0.00022594 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $41.79 or 0.00103108 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $170.89 or 0.00421601 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $88.90 or 0.00219334 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 12.1% against the dollar and now trades at $19.65 or 0.00048487 BTC.

About Rapidz

Rapidz’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,717,661,820 tokens. Rapidz’s official website is www.rapidz.io . The official message board for Rapidz is www.rapidz.io/blog

Rapidz Token Trading

Rapidz can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rapidz directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Rapidz should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Rapidz using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

