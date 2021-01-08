Ralph Lauren Co. (NYSE:RL) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.43 Billion

Brokerages expect Ralph Lauren Co. (NYSE:RL) to report $1.43 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Ralph Lauren’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $1.48 billion and the lowest is $1.37 billion. Ralph Lauren posted sales of $1.75 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 18.3%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Ralph Lauren will report full-year sales of $4.38 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $4.31 billion to $4.45 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $5.53 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.44 billion to $5.71 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Ralph Lauren.

Get Ralph Lauren alerts:

Ralph Lauren (NYSE:RL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The textile maker reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.50. Ralph Lauren had a return on equity of 8.21% and a net margin of 2.67%. The firm had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.20 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.55 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 30.0% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Smith Barney Citigroup upgraded Ralph Lauren from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $75.00 to $134.00 in a research note on Friday, December 11th. UBS Group lifted their price target on Ralph Lauren from $72.50 to $77.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 19th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on Ralph Lauren from $85.00 to $82.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded Ralph Lauren from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $134.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Ralph Lauren from $83.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $100.53.

Ralph Lauren stock traded up $2.74 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $112.18. 1,373,940 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,237,322. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $95.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $77.81. Ralph Lauren has a 12 month low of $59.82 and a 12 month high of $128.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 2.59 and a quick ratio of 2.07. The firm has a market cap of $8.20 billion, a PE ratio of 69.01, a PEG ratio of 12.98 and a beta of 1.20.

In related news, EVP Andrew Howard Smith sold 12,327 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $1,232,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 87,194 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,719,400. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Michael A. George bought 3,770 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 30th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $66.51 per share, with a total value of $250,742.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,093 shares in the company, valued at $671,285.43. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 35.28% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new stake in Ralph Lauren during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in Ralph Lauren by 117.9% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 488 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its holdings in Ralph Lauren by 100.6% during the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 652 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 327 shares in the last quarter. NWK Group Inc. bought a new stake in Ralph Lauren during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $49,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Ralph Lauren by 29.8% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,214 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 279 shares in the last quarter. 65.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ralph Lauren Company Profile

Ralph Lauren Corporation designs, markets, and distributes lifestyle products in North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company offers apparel, including a range of men's, women's, and children's clothing accessories, which comprise sandals, eyewear, watches, fashion and fine jewelry, scarves, hats, gloves, umbrellas, and belts, as well as leather goods, such as handbags, luggage, small leather goods, and belts; home products consisting of bedding and bath products, furniture, fabrics and wallpapers, lightings, tabletops, floorcoverings, and giftware; and fragrances.

See Also: Why do corrections happen?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Ralph Lauren (RL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Ralph Lauren Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ralph Lauren and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.