Raise Achieves Market Capitalization of $62,094.79 (RAISE)

Raise (CURRENCY:RAISE) traded 15.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on January 7th. Raise has a total market capitalization of $62,094.79 and $203.00 worth of Raise was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Raise token can now be bought for $0.0042 or 0.00000011 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Raise has traded up 17.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Raise alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002587 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 19.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000806 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 9.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.23 or 0.00023869 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $41.73 or 0.00107946 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $170.46 or 0.00440922 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049800 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $88.75 or 0.00229558 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.80 or 0.00051211 BTC.

About Raise

Raise’s total supply is 14,765,425 tokens. Raise’s official website is herotoken.io . Raise’s official message board is medium.com/@HeroToken

Raise Token Trading

Raise can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Raise directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Raise should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Raise using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Raise Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Raise and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.