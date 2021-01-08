Radius Health (NASDAQ:RDUS) Price Target Increased to $30.00 by Analysts at Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell

Radius Health (NASDAQ:RDUS) had its price objective lifted by Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell from $25.00 to $30.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Anlyst Ratings reports. They currently have a buy rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. Smith Barney Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Radius Health from $25.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Thursday. SVB Leerink boosted their price objective on Radius Health from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research note on Thursday. BidaskClub downgraded Radius Health from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 29th. HC Wainwright reiterated a hold rating on shares of Radius Health in a research note on Thursday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Radius Health in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. They set a neutral rating for the company. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Radius Health currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $22.00.

Shares of NASDAQ RDUS traded down $0.32 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $21.67. 5,008 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 660,398. Radius Health has a 1 year low of $10.15 and a 1 year high of $22.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.45 and a beta of 1.07. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $16.75 and a 200 day moving average of $13.88.

Radius Health (NASDAQ:RDUS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.14). The business had revenue of $77.83 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $82.45 million. On average, analysts predict that Radius Health will post -2.42 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new position in Radius Health in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Radius Health during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Weld Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Radius Health during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $122,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in shares of Radius Health during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $166,000. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new position in shares of Radius Health during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $166,000.

Radius Health Company Profile

Radius Health, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes endocrine therapeutics in the areas of osteoporosis and oncology. The company markets TYMLOS, an anabolic agent for the treatment of postmenopausal women with osteoporosis. It is also developing abaloparatide-SC, which is in phase 3 clinical study for the treatment of osteoporosis in men; abaloparatide transdermal patch, a short-wear-time patch, that is in phase 3 clinical study to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Elacestrant (RAD1901), a selective estrogen receptor degrader, which is in phase 3 clinical study for the treatment of hormone receptor-positive breast cancer; and RAD140, a non-steroidal selective androgen receptor modulator, which is in phase 1A clinical study to treat metastatic breast cancer.

