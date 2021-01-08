Qurate Retail (NASDAQ:QRTEA) Lifted to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Qurate Retail (NASDAQ:QRTEA) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Qurate Retail, Inc. operates and owns interests in digital commerce businesses. The company’s business and asset consist of its subsidiaries QVC Inc., HSN Inc., and zulily, llc as well as its interests in ILG and FTD, among other things. Qurate Retail Inc., formerly known as Liberty Interactive Corporation, is based in Colorado, United States. “

Several other analysts have also issued reports on QRTEA. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Qurate Retail from $6.90 to $9.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 16th. BidaskClub raised shares of Qurate Retail from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, September 11th. Bank of America raised shares of Qurate Retail from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and increased their price objective for the company from $7.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lowered shares of Qurate Retail from a buy rating to a neutral rating and increased their price objective for the company from $10.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Qurate Retail from $12.00 to $9.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Qurate Retail has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $9.40.

Qurate Retail stock opened at $11.29 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.71 billion, a PE ratio of -10.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.44. Qurate Retail has a twelve month low of $2.01 and a twelve month high of $11.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The company has a 50 day moving average of $10.61 and a 200-day moving average of $9.42.

Qurate Retail (NASDAQ:QRTEA) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.14. Qurate Retail had a negative net margin of 3.15% and a positive return on equity of 15.92%. The business had revenue of $3.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.32 billion. The business’s revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Qurate Retail will post 2.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Qurate Retail news, CEO Michael A. George sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.67, for a total value of $1,067,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,505,676 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,735,562.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 9.79% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in QRTEA. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Qurate Retail by 7.3% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 19,208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $182,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in shares of Qurate Retail by 22.7% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 9,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 1,753 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Qurate Retail by 52.6% during the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 5,623 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 1,937 shares in the last quarter. Boyar Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Qurate Retail by 5.3% during the third quarter. Boyar Asset Management Inc. now owns 44,016 shares of the company’s stock valued at $316,000 after acquiring an additional 2,217 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IBM Retirement Fund increased its holdings in shares of Qurate Retail by 26.0% during the third quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 16,828 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,000 after acquiring an additional 3,471 shares in the last quarter. 87.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Qurate Retail Company Profile

Qurate Retail, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the video and online commerce industries in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company markets and sells various consumer products primarily through television, programs, Websites, and mobile applications to approximately 380 million households worldwide.

