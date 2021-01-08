Quotient Technology (NYSE:QUOT) Price Target Increased to $7.80 by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Quotient Technology (NYSE:QUOT) had its price target lifted by Morgan Stanley from $7.60 to $7.80 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, Anlyst Ratings reports. They currently have an underweight rating on the technology company’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. BidaskClub raised Quotient Technology from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Oppenheimer reissued a buy rating and set a $10.00 price target on shares of Quotient Technology in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Quotient Technology from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $9.18.

Shares of Quotient Technology stock opened at $9.98 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $8.63 and its 200-day moving average is $8.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $908.24 million, a PE ratio of -15.84 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a quick ratio of 3.95, a current ratio of 3.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. Quotient Technology has a 12-month low of $4.55 and a 12-month high of $10.99.

Quotient Technology (NYSE:QUOT) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The technology company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $121.12 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $122.96 million. Quotient Technology had a negative return on equity of 19.34% and a negative net margin of 13.42%.

In other news, Director Andrew J. Gessow bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 30th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $7.40 per share, with a total value of $37,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 59,346 shares in the company, valued at approximately $439,160.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 10.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Trigran Investments Inc. raised its position in Quotient Technology by 8.7% in the third quarter. Trigran Investments Inc. now owns 8,519,171 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $62,872,000 after purchasing an additional 680,341 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Quotient Technology by 4.0% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,782,270 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $49,646,000 after purchasing an additional 263,300 shares in the last quarter. Bernzott Capital Advisors raised its position in Quotient Technology by 16.5% in the third quarter. Bernzott Capital Advisors now owns 3,695,408 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,272,000 after purchasing an additional 524,060 shares in the last quarter. Cowen Prime Services LLC raised its position in Quotient Technology by 12.7% in the third quarter. Cowen Prime Services LLC now owns 3,418,056 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $25,225,000 after purchasing an additional 385,510 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC raised its position in Quotient Technology by 60.0% in the third quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 1,072,662 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,916,000 after purchasing an additional 402,318 shares in the last quarter. 75.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Quotient Technology Company Profile

Quotient Technology Inc, a digital marketing company, provides technology and services that offers power integrated digital promotions and media programs for consumer packaged goods (CPGs) brands and retailers. The company offers programs across its network, including its flagship consumer brand Coupons.com and retail partners' properties.

