Quiztok Price Tops $0.0144 on Major Exchanges (QTCON)

Quiztok (CURRENCY:QTCON) traded 3.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on January 8th. During the last week, Quiztok has traded 1% higher against the U.S. dollar. Quiztok has a total market cap of $5.15 million and approximately $1.79 million worth of Quiztok was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Quiztok token can currently be purchased for $0.0144 or 0.00000036 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Counos Coin (CCA) traded 10.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.33 or 0.00003321 BTC.

Metrix Coin (MRX) traded up 58.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Quasarcoin (QAC) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0224 or 0.00000056 BTC.

ChronoCoin (CRN) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Shard (SHARD) traded down 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0565 or 0.00000141 BTC.

Cashbery Coin (CBC) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0128 or 0.00000032 BTC.

Block-Logic (BLTG) traded 21.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0288 or 0.00000072 BTC.

Beetle Coin (BEET) traded 11% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Actinium (ACM) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0079 or 0.00000020 BTC.

ZeusCrowdfunding (ZEUS) traded 93% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About Quiztok

Quiztok is a token. Its launch date was March 21st, 2019. Quiztok’s total supply is 12,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 356,861,628 tokens. Quiztok’s official website is www.quiztok.com/en/index.php . Quiztok’s official message board is post.naver.com/quiztok_kr

Buying and Selling Quiztok

Quiztok can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Quiztok directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Quiztok should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Quiztok using one of the exchanges listed above.

