QuickLogic (NASDAQ:QUIK) Shares Gap Up to $3.60

QuickLogic Co. (NASDAQ:QUIK) shares gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $3.60, but opened at $4.08. QuickLogic shares last traded at $4.08, with a volume of 100 shares trading hands.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Roth Capital lowered their price objective on QuickLogic from $3.50 to $3.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of QuickLogic from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.00.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 1.69. The firm has a market cap of $44.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.40 and a beta of 1.92. The business’s 50-day moving average is $3.32 and its 200-day moving average is $3.24.

QuickLogic (NASDAQ:QUIK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $1.78 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.00 million. QuickLogic had a negative net margin of 143.64% and a negative return on equity of 87.38%. Equities research analysts expect that QuickLogic Co. will post -1.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Perkins Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in QuickLogic in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,116,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of QuickLogic during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $723,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its position in shares of QuickLogic by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 80,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $249,000 after buying an additional 40,000 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of QuickLogic by 128.5% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 31,463 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $97,000 after buying an additional 17,693 shares during the period. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of QuickLogic during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.51% of the company’s stock.

About QuickLogic (NASDAQ:QUIK)

QuickLogic Corporation, a semiconductor company, develops semiconductor platforms and intellectual property solutions for smartphones, wearable, hearable, tablets, and the Internet-of-Things devices. It also provides flexible sensor processing solutions, ultra-low power display bridges, ultra-low field programmable gate arrays (FPGAs); and analytics toolkit, an end-to-end software suite that offers processes for developing pattern matching sensor algorithms using machine learning technology, as well as programming hardware and design software solutions.

