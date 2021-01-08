Questerre Energy Co. (QEC.TO) (TSE:QEC) Shares Gap Down to $0.22

Questerre Energy Co. (QEC.TO) (TSE:QEC)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $0.22, but opened at $0.20. Questerre Energy Co. (QEC.TO) shares last traded at $0.21, with a volume of 12,000 shares traded.

The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$0.18 and a 200 day moving average of C$0.13. The firm has a market capitalization of C$91.92 million and a P/E ratio of -1.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.78, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.61.

About Questerre Energy Co. (QEC.TO) (TSE:QEC)

Questerre Energy Corporation acquires, explores, and develops non-conventional oil and gas projects in Canada. It produces tight oil, oil shale, shale oil, and shale gas. The company primarily holds 40,800 acres located in Kakwa, west central Alberta, including a 25% working interest in 10,080 acres in Kakwa Central; 50% working interest in 4,480 acres in Kakwa North; 50% interest in 22,400 acres in Kakwa West; and 50% interest in 3,840 acres in Kakwa South.

