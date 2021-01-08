QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) to Post Q1 2021 Earnings of $1.90 Per Share, KeyCorp Forecasts

QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) – Analysts at KeyCorp lifted their Q1 2021 earnings estimates for shares of QUALCOMM in a report released on Wednesday, January 6th. KeyCorp analyst J. Vinh now forecasts that the wireless technology company will post earnings per share of $1.90 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $1.88. KeyCorp currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $180.00 price objective on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for QUALCOMM’s FY2021 earnings at $6.35 EPS.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The wireless technology company reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.28. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 78.39% and a net margin of 13.72%. The business had revenue of $6.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.94 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.78 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on QCOM. Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on QUALCOMM from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. BNP Paribas upgraded QUALCOMM from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $140.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, September 25th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded QUALCOMM to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $120.00 to $145.00 in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Citigroup boosted their target price on QUALCOMM from $108.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $160.00 target price on QUALCOMM and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, twenty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. QUALCOMM has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $146.85.

QCOM opened at $155.70 on Thursday. QUALCOMM has a one year low of $58.00 and a one year high of $161.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $176.10 billion, a PE ratio of 65.70, a P/E/G ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.34. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $149.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $121.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.67, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a current ratio of 1.97.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 3rd were issued a $0.65 dividend. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 2nd. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 91.55%.

In other QUALCOMM news, President Cristiano R. Amon sold 20,530 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.60, for a total value of $2,681,218.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 50,753 shares in the company, valued at $6,628,341.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Erin L. Polek sold 3,455 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.48, for a total transaction of $492,268.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,738 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $390,110.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 157,439 shares of company stock valued at $23,183,493 in the last 90 days. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in QCOM. ICW Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 2.3% during the third quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,440 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $405,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 2.3% during the third quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 3,843 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $452,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the period. Ayrshire Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 1.0% during the third quarter. Ayrshire Capital Management LLC now owns 8,539 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $1,005,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the period. Trellis Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 1.2% during the third quarter. Trellis Advisors LLC now owns 7,651 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $900,000 after buying an additional 89 shares during the period. Finally, Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC. boosted its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 0.9% during the third quarter. Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC. now owns 10,435 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $1,228,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.79% of the company’s stock.

QUALCOMM Company Profile

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies and products are used in mobile devices and other wireless products, including network equipment, broadband gateway equipment, consumer electronic devices, and other connected devices worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI).

