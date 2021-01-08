Q4 2022 EPS Estimates for Sumo Logic, Inc. Cut by Analyst (NASDAQ:SUMO)

Sumo Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUMO) – Analysts at Piper Sandler lowered their Q4 2022 earnings estimates for Sumo Logic in a research note issued on Monday, January 4th. Piper Sandler analyst R. Owens now forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($0.27) per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of ($0.26). Piper Sandler has a “Overweight” rating and a $33.00 price objective on the stock.

Sumo Logic (NASDAQ:SUMO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, December 6th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $51.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $49.12 million. The business’s revenue was up 28.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on SUMO. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on Sumo Logic in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. BTIG Research increased their target price on Sumo Logic from $29.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Sumo Logic from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Sumo Logic in a research note on Monday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $27.00 target price for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Sumo Logic in a research note on Monday, October 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $24.00 target price for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.57.

SUMO stock opened at $27.20 on Thursday. Sumo Logic has a 1 year low of $16.71 and a 1 year high of $35.70. The company has a 50-day moving average of $27.16.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Elephas Investment Management Ltd purchased a new position in Sumo Logic in the third quarter valued at about $76,000. Scge Management L.P. bought a new position in Sumo Logic during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,417,000. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. bought a new position in Sumo Logic during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $436,000. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC bought a new position in Sumo Logic during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,812,000. Finally, Point72 Europe London LLP bought a new position in Sumo Logic during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $436,000.

Sumo Logic Company Profile

Sumo Logic, Inc provides cloud-native software-as-a-service platform that enables organizations to address the challenges and opportunities presented by digital transformation, modern applications, and cloud computing. Its platform enables organizations to automate the collection, ingestion, and analysis of application, infrastructure, security, and IoT data to derive actionable insights.

