Q4 2020 EPS Estimates for Whiting Petroleum Co. (NYSE:WLL) Reduced by Capital One Financial

Whiting Petroleum Co. (NYSE:WLL) – Research analysts at Capital One Financial reduced their Q4 2020 earnings per share estimates for Whiting Petroleum in a report issued on Wednesday, January 6th. Capital One Financial analyst B. Velie now expects that the oil and gas exploration company will earn $0.03 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.06.

Whiting Petroleum (NYSE:WLL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.39. The company had revenue of $61.08 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $195.30 million.

WLL has been the topic of a number of other research reports. MKM Partners initiated coverage on shares of Whiting Petroleum in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Whiting Petroleum to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 15th. Truist upped their price objective on Whiting Petroleum from $26.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 30th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Whiting Petroleum from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Whiting Petroleum from $19.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.56.

Shares of NYSE WLL opened at $26.45 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $23.93 and its 200 day moving average is $13.34. Whiting Petroleum has a 52 week low of $13.44 and a 52 week high of $28.36.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Aristeia Capital LLC purchased a new position in Whiting Petroleum in the third quarter valued at $2,273,000. Cobalt Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Whiting Petroleum in the 3rd quarter valued at about $173,000. California State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of Whiting Petroleum during the third quarter worth about $27,000. Valueworks LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Whiting Petroleum during the third quarter worth approximately $12,318,000. Finally, Iszo Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Whiting Petroleum in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,330,000. 36.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Whiting Petroleum

Whiting Petroleum Corporation, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids primarily in the Rocky Mountains region of the United States. The company sells its oil and gas production to end users, marketers, and other purchasers.

