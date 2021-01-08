Q4 2020 EPS Estimates for Markel Co. (NYSE:MKL) Reduced by Analyst

Markel Co. (NYSE:MKL) – Research analysts at Truist Securiti decreased their Q4 2020 earnings per share estimates for Markel in a research report issued on Wednesday, January 6th. Truist Securiti analyst M. Hughes now expects that the insurance provider will post earnings of $8.00 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $12.00.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on MKL. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Markel from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $1,077.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. Truist upped their price target on shares of Markel from $1,050.00 to $1,150.00 in a report on Wednesday. TheStreet upgraded shares of Markel from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Markel from $925.00 to $1,100.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Markel from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $1,125.40.

Shares of Markel stock opened at $1,055.48 on Friday. Markel has a 52-week low of $710.52 and a 52-week high of $1,347.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.54 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a fifty day moving average of $1,005.36 and a 200-day moving average of $1,001.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.68.

Markel (NYSE:MKL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The insurance provider reported $4.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $3.60. Markel had a net margin of 5.29% and a return on equity of 2.41%. The business had revenue of $2.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.19 billion.

In other Markel news, Director Stewart M. Kasen sold 997 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $960.00, for a total value of $957,120.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,879 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,803,840. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.21% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MKL. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new position in Markel in the 3rd quarter worth $50,000. BNC Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Markel in the 3rd quarter worth about $56,000. Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Markel in the 3rd quarter worth about $64,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Markel in the 3rd quarter worth about $64,000. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Markel in the 3rd quarter worth about $107,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.72% of the company’s stock.

Markel Corporation, a diverse financial holding company, markets and underwrites specialty insurance products in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. Its Insurance segment offers general and professional liability, personal lines, marine and energy, specialty programs, and workers' compensation insurance products; and property coverages that consist principally of fire, allied lines, and other specialized property coverages, including catastrophe-exposed property risks, such as earthquake and wind.

