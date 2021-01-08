Q4 2020 EPS Estimates for Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCA) Lifted by Analyst

Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCA) – Equities research analysts at Barrington Research lifted their Q4 2020 earnings per share estimates for shares of Discovery in a note issued to investors on Monday, January 4th. Barrington Research analyst J. Goss now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.71 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.70.

Discovery (NASDAQ:DISCA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.13. Discovery had a net margin of 13.36% and a return on equity of 20.76%. The business had revenue of $2.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.50 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.87 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price target on shares of Discovery from $28.00 to $36.00 in a report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Discovery from $27.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 7th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Discovery from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. MKM Partners restated a “neutral” rating and set a $30.00 price target (up previously from $27.00) on shares of Discovery in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Discovery in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.63.

NASDAQ:DISCA opened at $34.40 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.99. Discovery has a one year low of $17.12 and a one year high of $35.11. The company has a market cap of $16.89 billion, a PE ratio of 16.70, a P/E/G ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.54.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in shares of Discovery by 71.5% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,758 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 733 shares during the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in shares of Discovery in the 3rd quarter worth about $40,000. Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new position in shares of Discovery in the 3rd quarter worth about $64,000. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Discovery in the 3rd quarter worth about $73,000. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont raised its stake in Discovery by 22.8% in the 3rd quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 4,206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after acquiring an additional 780 shares during the period. 37.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Discovery news, Director John C. Malone sold 550,000 shares of Discovery stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.61, for a total transaction of $15,735,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 787,359 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,526,340.99. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 5.88% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Discovery, Inc operates as a media company in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, U.S. Networks and International Networks. The company owns and operates various television networks under the Discovery Channel, TLC, Animal Planet, Investigation Discovery, Science Channel, MotorTrend, Food Network, HGTV, Travel Channel, TVN, DIY Network, Cooking Channel, Discovery Family Channel, American Heroes Channel, Destination America, Discovery Life, Discovery en Espanol, Discovery Familia, Great American Country, ID, the Oprah Winfrey Network, Eurosport, Discovery Kids, DMAX, and Discovery Home & Health brands, as well as other regional television networks.

