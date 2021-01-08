Q3 2022 EPS Estimates for MercadoLibre, Inc. Reduced by Analyst (NASDAQ:MELI)

MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI) – Jefferies Financial Group cut their Q3 2022 EPS estimates for shares of MercadoLibre in a research report issued on Monday, January 4th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Colantuoni now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $3.17 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $3.30. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Buy” rating and a $1,560.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for MercadoLibre’s FY2022 earnings at $10.42 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $19.54 EPS.

Get MercadoLibre alerts:

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on MELI. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of MercadoLibre from $1,484.00 to $1,450.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Santander upgraded shares of MercadoLibre from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1,980.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Barclays upped their price target on shares of MercadoLibre from $1,350.00 to $1,460.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of MercadoLibre from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of MercadoLibre from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,335.35.

Shares of NASDAQ MELI opened at $1,597.97 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $1,591.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $1,246.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $79.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9,986.69 and a beta of 1.66. MercadoLibre has a 12-month low of $422.22 and a 12-month high of $1,735.75.

MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $984.75 million. MercadoLibre had a negative net margin of 0.12% and a negative return on equity of 0.22%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 85.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($2.96) EPS.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of MercadoLibre during the 3rd quarter worth $1,467,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd grew its stake in shares of MercadoLibre by 86.7% during the 3rd quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 28 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 13 shares during the period. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of MercadoLibre during the 3rd quarter worth $32,000. James Investment Research Inc. acquired a new position in shares of MercadoLibre during the 3rd quarter worth $38,000. Finally, CWM LLC grew its stake in MercadoLibre by 104.8% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 43 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.66% of the company’s stock.

MercadoLibre Company Profile

MercadoLibre, Inc operates online commerce platforms in Latin America. It operates MercadoLibre Marketplace, an automated online commerce platform that enables businesses and individuals to list merchandise and conduct sales and purchases online; and MercadoPago FinTech, a financial technology solution platform, which facilitates transactions on and off its marketplaces by providing a mechanism that allows its users to send and receive payments online, and allows merchants to process transactions via their Websites and mobile apps, as well as in their brick-and-mortar stores through QR and mobile points of sale.

See Also: How is the discount rate different from the Federal Funds rate?



Receive News & Ratings for MercadoLibre Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MercadoLibre and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.