Q3 2021 EPS Estimates for McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK) Increased by Analyst

McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group boosted their Q3 2021 earnings estimates for shares of McKesson in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, January 5th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst B. Tanquilut now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $4.12 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $4.03. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for McKesson’s Q4 2021 earnings at $4.69 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $17.77 EPS.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 8th. The company reported $4.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.87 by $0.93. McKesson had a net margin of 0.95% and a return on equity of 45.52%. The company had revenue of $60.81 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $59.35 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.60 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis.

MCK has been the subject of several other reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of McKesson from $202.00 to $222.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of McKesson from $204.00 to $219.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of McKesson from $150.00 to $178.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of McKesson from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of McKesson from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $183.86.

NYSE MCK opened at $183.02 on Thursday. McKesson has a 1-year low of $112.60 and a 1-year high of $187.67. The company has a market cap of $29.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.93, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The company has a 50 day moving average of $175.26 and a 200-day moving average of $159.39.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 4th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 1st were paid a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 30th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.92%. McKesson’s dividend payout ratio is 11.24%.

In related news, CFO Britt J. Vitalone sold 6,324 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total value of $1,043,460.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 9,229 shares in the company, valued at $1,522,785. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Tracy Faber sold 546 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.00, for a total transaction of $95,004.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Fulton Bank N.A. lifted its holdings in McKesson by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 11,842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,060,000 after buying an additional 353 shares during the period. Strs Ohio lifted its holdings in McKesson by 39.0% in the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 532,502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,305,000 after buying an additional 149,340 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in McKesson in the third quarter valued at $646,000. Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in McKesson by 8.8% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 133,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,850,000 after buying an additional 10,793 shares during the period. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in McKesson by 9.8% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 95,818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,270,000 after buying an additional 8,560 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.79% of the company’s stock.

About McKesson

McKesson Corporation provides pharmaceuticals and medical supplies in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, Prescription Technology Solutions, International, and Medical-Surgical Solutions. The U.S. Pharmaceutical segment distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar, and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs and other healthcare-related products.

