Q3 2021 Earnings Estimate for VistaGen Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VTGN) Issued By William Blair

VistaGen Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VTGN) – Equities researchers at William Blair increased their Q3 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of VistaGen Therapeutics in a research report issued on Monday, January 4th. William Blair analyst T. Lugo now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.05) for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of ($0.06). William Blair currently has a “Outperform” rating on the stock. William Blair also issued estimates for VistaGen Therapeutics’ Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.04) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($0.19) EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at ($0.05) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.06) EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.10) EPS.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. BidaskClub raised shares of VistaGen Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of VistaGen Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 14th. Maxim Group increased their target price on shares of VistaGen Therapeutics from $3.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. ValuEngine downgraded shares of VistaGen Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 31st. Finally, Aegis started coverage on shares of VistaGen Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, October 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $6.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $3.92.

Shares of VTGN stock opened at $2.26 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $1.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.79. VistaGen Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $0.30 and a 1 year high of $2.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $311.12 million, a P/E ratio of -4.71 and a beta of 0.52.

VistaGen Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VTGN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $0.33 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.00 million.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in VistaGen Therapeutics stock. UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of VistaGen Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VTGN) by 170.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 77,521 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 48,884 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG owned about 0.14% of VistaGen Therapeutics worth $41,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 3.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

VistaGen Therapeutics Company Profile

VistaGen Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing and commercializing medicines to treat diseases and disorders of the central nervous system. It focuses on depressive and social anxiety disorders. The company's lead product candidate is AV-101 that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of chronic neuropathic pain, epilepsy, major depressive disorder (MDD), parkinson's disease levodopa-induced dyskinesia, and suicidal ideation; PH94B, a neuroactive nasal spray that is in Phase III clinical trial for social anxiety disorder (SAD), and Phase IIa clinical trial for generalized anxiety disorder; and PH10, a neuroactive nasal spray that is in Phase IIb clinical trial for MDD.

