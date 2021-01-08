Q3 2021 Earnings Estimate for RPM International Inc. Issued By Seaport Global Securities (NYSE:RPM)

RPM International Inc. (NYSE:RPM) – Equities research analysts at Seaport Global Securities dropped their Q3 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of RPM International in a research note issued on Thursday, January 7th. Seaport Global Securities analyst M. Harrison now expects that the specialty chemicals company will post earnings of $0.36 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.37. Seaport Global Securities also issued estimates for RPM International’s FY2021 earnings at $4.39 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $1.12 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.45 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $4.63 EPS.

RPM has been the subject of a number of other reports. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of RPM International from $109.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Bank of America lifted their target price on RPM International from $88.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 8th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on RPM International from $93.00 to $102.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 8th. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on RPM International in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. They set an “inline” rating and a $90.00 target price for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded RPM International from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $92.10.

RPM stock opened at $88.04 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 2.25 and a quick ratio of 1.53. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $88.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $84.42. RPM International has a one year low of $42.85 and a one year high of $98.35. The stock has a market cap of $11.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.12.

RPM International (NYSE:RPM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 5th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.06. RPM International had a net margin of 6.72% and a return on equity of 33.83%. The firm had revenue of $1.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.45 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.76 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in RPM International by 416.6% in the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 935 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 754 shares during the last quarter. Hexavest Inc. lifted its stake in RPM International by 73.7% in the third quarter. Hexavest Inc. now owns 422 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 179 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. lifted its stake in RPM International by 22.0% in the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,397 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $116,000 after buying an additional 252 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. lifted its stake in RPM International by 6.6% in the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 22,010 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,823,000 after buying an additional 1,367 shares during the period. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its stake in RPM International by 8.2% in the third quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 27,870 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,310,000 after buying an additional 2,116 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.78% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Frank C. Sullivan sold 68,614 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.89, for a total transaction of $6,030,484.46. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,161,892 shares in the company, valued at $102,118,687.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 14th. RPM International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 49.51%.

RPM International Company Profile

RPM International Inc manufactures and sells specialty chemicals for the industrial, specialty, and consumer markets worldwide. It offers waterproofing, coatings, and institutional roofing systems; sealants, air barriers, tapes, and foams; residential home weatherization systems; roofing and building maintenance and related services; sealing and bonding, and flooring and in-plant glazing solutions; solutions for fire stopping and intumescent steel coating, and the manufacturing industry; rolled asphalt roofing materials and chemical admixtures; concrete and masonry admixtures, concrete fibers, curing and sealing compounds, structural grouts and mortars, epoxy adhesives, injection resins, polyurethane foams, floor hardeners and toppings, joint fillers and sealants, industrial and architectural coatings, decorative color/stains/stamps, and restoration materials; and insulated building cladding materials and concrete form wall systems.

