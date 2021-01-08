Q1 2021 Earnings Forecast for Synovus Financial Corp. Issued By Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:SNV)

Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group boosted their Q1 2021 EPS estimates for shares of Synovus Financial in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, January 7th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst C. Haire now expects that the bank will post earnings of $0.86 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.72. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Buy” rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock.

Get Synovus Financial alerts:

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on SNV. Truist lifted their price target on shares of Synovus Financial from $34.00 to $37.00 in a report on Monday, November 23rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Synovus Financial from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Janney Montgomery Scott cut shares of Synovus Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $13.50 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Stephens raised shares of Synovus Financial from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $28.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Synovus Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.88.

Shares of NYSE SNV opened at $36.96 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.93. The company has a market cap of $5.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.67. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $32.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.90. Synovus Financial has a 52-week low of $10.91 and a 52-week high of $40.12.

Synovus Financial (NYSE:SNV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The bank reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.37. The company had revenue of $491.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $472.62 million. Synovus Financial had a net margin of 17.25% and a return on equity of 8.51%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.97 EPS.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SNV. CI Investments Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Synovus Financial during the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Synovus Financial during the 3rd quarter worth about $33,000. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Synovus Financial during the 3rd quarter worth about $66,000. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc purchased a new position in shares of Synovus Financial during the 3rd quarter worth about $82,000. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new stake in Synovus Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at about $142,000. 79.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 17th were paid a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 16th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.57%. Synovus Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.85%.

About Synovus Financial

Synovus Financial Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It offers private banking, treasury management, wealth management, premium finance and international banking, commercial and retail banking, financial management, insurance, and mortgage services to its customers.

Recommended Story: Understanding the different types of bonds

Receive News & Ratings for Synovus Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Synovus Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.