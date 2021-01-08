Q DAO Governance token v1.0 (QDAO) Price Reaches $2.50 on Major Exchanges

Q DAO Governance token v1.0 (CURRENCY:QDAO) traded 2.9% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on January 7th. One Q DAO Governance token v1.0 token can currently be bought for $2.50 or 0.00006439 BTC on popular exchanges including BTC-Alpha and Hotbit. Q DAO Governance token v1.0 has a total market capitalization of $403,739.37 and approximately $8,362.00 worth of Q DAO Governance token v1.0 was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Q DAO Governance token v1.0 has traded 8.8% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002576 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 30.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000833 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $9.37 or 0.00024135 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42.70 or 0.00109989 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $173.21 or 0.00446178 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $19.33 or 0.00049800 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $88.81 or 0.00228767 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.23 or 0.00052108 BTC.

Q DAO Governance token v1.0 Token Profile

Q DAO Governance token v1.0’s total supply is 999,082 tokens and its circulating supply is 161,528 tokens. The official website for Q DAO Governance token v1.0 is usdq.platinum.fund . Q DAO Governance token v1.0’s official Twitter account is @FundPlatinum . The official message board for Q DAO Governance token v1.0 is medium.com/platinum-fund

Buying and Selling Q DAO Governance token v1.0

Q DAO Governance token v1.0 can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Hotbit and BTC-Alpha. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Q DAO Governance token v1.0 directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Q DAO Governance token v1.0 should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Q DAO Governance token v1.0 using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

