PumaPay (PMA) Price Hits $0.0002 on Top Exchanges

PumaPay (CURRENCY:PMA) traded down 15.2% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on January 8th. PumaPay has a total market cap of $5.26 million and $115,010.00 worth of PumaPay was traded on exchanges in the last day. One PumaPay token can now be bought for approximately $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges including Upbit, Coinall, IDEX and CoinBene. Over the last seven days, PumaPay has traded 33% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get PumaPay alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.16 or 0.00037265 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.88 or 0.00004619 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0804 or 0.00000198 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002458 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $108.24 or 0.00266145 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 8.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.47 or 0.00028195 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002459 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1,024.34 or 0.02518582 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.88 or 0.00012000 BTC.

PumaPay Token Profile

PumaPay (PMA) is a token. Its launch date was March 22nd, 2018. PumaPay’s total supply is 78,042,956,829 tokens and its circulating supply is 26,826,422,231 tokens. The Reddit community for PumaPay is /r/PumaPay and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for PumaPay is pumapay.io . PumaPay’s official Twitter account is @PumaPay and its Facebook page is accessible here . PumaPay’s official message board is blog.pumapay.io

PumaPay Token Trading

PumaPay can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex, Coinall, CoinBene, CoinExchange, IDEX, HitBTC and Upbit. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PumaPay directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PumaPay should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase PumaPay using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for PumaPay Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for PumaPay and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.