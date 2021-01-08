PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM) Receives $50.93 Average Target Price from Brokerages

PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the twenty analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have assigned a hold recommendation, ten have issued a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $50.93.

Several research analysts have issued reports on PHM shares. Bank of America lowered shares of PulteGroup from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of PulteGroup from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $52.00 to $53.00 in a report on Friday, October 23rd. UBS Group started coverage on shares of PulteGroup in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $57.00 price target for the company. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of PulteGroup from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of PulteGroup from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd.

Get PulteGroup alerts:

In other PulteGroup news, EVP Todd N. Sheldon purchased 5,000 shares of PulteGroup stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 27th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $41.49 per share, with a total value of $207,450.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 63,313 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,626,856.37. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. New England Research & Management Inc. acquired a new stake in PulteGroup in the 4th quarter valued at $533,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its stake in PulteGroup by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 167,391 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $7,749,000 after acquiring an additional 10,909 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC lifted its stake in PulteGroup by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 10,026 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $464,000 after acquiring an additional 413 shares in the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in PulteGroup during the 3rd quarter valued at $254,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its stake in PulteGroup by 18.2% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 194,248 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $8,992,000 after acquiring an additional 29,951 shares in the last quarter. 85.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE PHM opened at $42.49 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $43.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $42.89. The firm has a market cap of $11.39 billion, a PE ratio of 10.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.37. PulteGroup has a 1 year low of $17.12 and a 1 year high of $49.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.13.

PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 22nd. The construction company reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.19. PulteGroup had a net margin of 10.94% and a return on equity of 20.10%. The business had revenue of $2.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.78 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.99 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that PulteGroup will post 4.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 16th were given a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 15th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.32%. This is an increase from PulteGroup’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. PulteGroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.05%.

PulteGroup Company Profile

PulteGroup, Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the homebuilding business in the United States. The company acquires and develops land primarily for residential purposes; and constructs housing on such land. It offers various home designs, including single-family detached, townhouses, condominiums, and duplexes under the Centex, Pulte Homes, Del Webb, DiVosta Homes, and John Wieland Homes and Neighborhoods brand names.

Recommended Story: What does a hold rating mean?

Receive News & Ratings for PulteGroup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PulteGroup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.