PubMatic (NASDAQ:PUBM) Coverage Initiated at KeyCorp

KeyCorp started coverage on shares of PubMatic (NASDAQ:PUBM) in a report published on Monday morning, Anlyst Ratings reports. The firm issued an overweight rating and a $36.00 price objective on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for PubMatic’s Q4 2020 earnings at $0.31 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $0.56 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at ($0.05) EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at ($0.03) EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.06 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.19 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $0.19 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.23 EPS.

Separately, Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of PubMatic in a report on Monday. They issued an outperform rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $35.50.

Shares of NASDAQ PUBM opened at $26.93 on Monday. PubMatic has a 1 year low of $22.42 and a 1 year high of $38.70.

In related news, CFO Steven Pantelick sold 130,734 shares of PubMatic stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total value of $2,614,680.00. Also, CEO Rajeev K. Goel sold 450,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total transaction of $9,000,000.00. Insiders sold a total of 2,140,975 shares of company stock valued at $42,819,500 in the last quarter.

About PubMatic

PubMatic, Inc provides a cloud infrastructure platform that enables real-time programmatic advertising transactions worldwide. Its platform supports an array of ad formats and digital device types, including mobile app, mobile web, desktop, display, video, over-the-top, connected television, and media.

