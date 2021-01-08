PubMatic (NASDAQ:PUBM) Coverage Initiated at KeyCorp

KeyCorp started coverage on shares of PubMatic (NASDAQ:PUBM) in a report published on Monday morning, Anlyst Ratings reports. The firm issued an overweight rating and a $36.00 price objective on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for PubMatic’s Q4 2020 earnings at $0.31 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $0.56 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at ($0.05) EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at ($0.03) EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.06 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.19 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $0.19 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.23 EPS.
Separately, Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of PubMatic in a report on Monday. They issued an outperform rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $35.50.
Shares of NASDAQ PUBM opened at $26.93 on Monday. PubMatic has a 1 year low of $22.42 and a 1 year high of $38.70.
About PubMatic
PubMatic, Inc provides a cloud infrastructure platform that enables real-time programmatic advertising transactions worldwide. Its platform supports an array of ad formats and digital device types, including mobile app, mobile web, desktop, display, video, over-the-top, connected television, and media.
