Prysmian S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:PRYMY) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Prysmian S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:PRYMY) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the six brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on PRYMY shares. Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Prysmian and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Prysmian in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell assumed coverage on shares of Prysmian in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

Shares of OTCMKTS:PRYMY traded up $0.47 during trading on Friday, reaching $18.90. 36,875 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 22,494. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.42. Prysmian has a 12-month low of $7.09 and a 12-month high of $18.94.

Prysmian S.p.A. produces, distributes, and sells cables and systems, and related accessories for the energy and telecommunications industries worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Energy, Projects, and Telecom. The Energy segment comprising trade and installers; power distribution and overhead transmission lines; and industrial and network components for various industries, which includes oil and gas, downhole technology, elevators, automotive, nuclear, mining, marine, and infrastructure sectors, as well as for renewable energy field, military, railways, and cranes.

