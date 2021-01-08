Prudential Financial, Inc. Expected to Earn FY2020 Earnings of $9.88 Per Share (NYSE:PRU)

Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU) – Equities research analysts at Piper Sandler decreased their FY2020 EPS estimates for Prudential Financial in a research report issued on Wednesday, January 6th. Piper Sandler analyst J. Barnidge now expects that the financial services provider will earn $9.88 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $9.90. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Prudential Financial’s Q4 2020 earnings at $2.49 EPS.

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The financial services provider reported $3.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.69 by $0.52. Prudential Financial had a negative net margin of 0.25% and a positive return on equity of 6.13%. The business had revenue of $13.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.53 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.22 earnings per share.

PRU has been the subject of several other reports. Barclays began coverage on shares of Prudential Financial in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $76.00 target price for the company. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Prudential Financial from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 30th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Prudential Financial from $76.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded shares of Prudential Financial from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $58.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup upgraded shares of Prudential Financial from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $58.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Prudential Financial presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $75.38.

PRU stock opened at $81.35 on Thursday. Prudential Financial has a 12 month low of $38.62 and a 12 month high of $97.24. The firm has a market cap of $32.21 billion, a PE ratio of -131.21, a P/E/G ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.69. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $77.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $68.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.13 and a quick ratio of 0.13.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. IBM Retirement Fund increased its stake in shares of Prudential Financial by 34.3% during the 3rd quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 14,131 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $898,000 after purchasing an additional 3,611 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Prudential Financial by 7.4% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,118,377 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $325,120,000 after purchasing an additional 352,374 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Prudential Financial during the 3rd quarter worth $2,571,000. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Prudential Financial by 12.8% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,648,070 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $295,245,000 after purchasing an additional 527,368 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its stake in shares of Prudential Financial by 136.3% during the 3rd quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 15,532 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $984,000 after purchasing an additional 8,958 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.10% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 24th were paid a $1.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 23rd. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.41%. Prudential Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.64%.

About Prudential Financial

Prudential Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services. It operates through eight segments: PGIM, Retirement, Group Insurance, Individual Annuities, Individual Life, Assurance IQ, International Businesses, and Closed Block.

