Proton Token (PTT) Trading 15.5% Lower Over Last 7 Days

Proton Token (CURRENCY:PTT) traded down 6.8% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on January 7th. Proton Token has a market cap of $203,656.40 and approximately $214,301.00 worth of Proton Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Proton Token has traded 15.5% lower against the dollar. One Proton Token token can now be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Proton Token alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 13.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.64 or 0.00038964 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 14.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.84 or 0.00004894 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0738 or 0.00000196 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002662 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $104.65 or 0.00278603 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 14.7% against the dollar and now trades at $10.22 or 0.00027208 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002662 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000031 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 10% against the dollar and now trades at $985.46 or 0.02623646 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.81 or 0.00012800 BTC.

Proton Token Profile

Proton Token is a token. Its genesis date was June 19th, 2018. Proton Token’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 8,384,596,000 tokens. Proton Token’s official Twitter account is @proton_global and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Proton Token is www.proton.global

Proton Token Token Trading

Proton Token can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Proton Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Proton Token should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Proton Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Proton Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Proton Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.