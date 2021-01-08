Proto Labs, Inc. (NYSE:PRLB) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $101.42 Million

Wall Street brokerages predict that Proto Labs, Inc. (NYSE:PRLB) will post $101.42 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Proto Labs’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $100.93 million and the highest is $101.90 million. Proto Labs posted sales of $111.89 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 9.4%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Proto Labs will report full-year sales of $430.61 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $430.11 million to $431.10 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $452.35 million, with estimates ranging from $449.10 million to $455.59 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Proto Labs.

Proto Labs (NYSE:PRLB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.27. Proto Labs had a return on equity of 10.02% and a net margin of 12.99%. The business had revenue of $107.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $104.50 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.76 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Proto Labs in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised Proto Labs from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 18th. BidaskClub lowered Proto Labs from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 30th. Finally, Benchmark boosted their target price on Proto Labs from $145.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 21st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $116.00.

Shares of PRLB traded up $2.55 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $185.66. The stock had a trading volume of 49,451 shares, compared to its average volume of 410,557. Proto Labs has a fifty-two week low of $63.19 and a fifty-two week high of $203.88. The company has a market cap of $4.97 billion, a PE ratio of 86.12 and a beta of 1.85. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $149.94 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $135.46.

In related news, Director Rainer Gawlick sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total transaction of $320,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 26,259 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,201,440. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.92% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PRLB. BNC Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Proto Labs during the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Proto Labs during the second quarter worth $26,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Proto Labs by 93.2% during the third quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 199 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Proto Labs in the third quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in Proto Labs during the third quarter valued at $108,000.

Proto Labs, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an e-commerce driven digital manufacturer of custom prototypes and on-demand production parts in the worldwide. The company offers injection molding; computer numerical control machining; three-dimensional (3D) printing, which include stereolithography (SL), selective laser sintering (SLS), direct metal laser sintering (DMLS), Multi Jet Fusion (MJF), PolyJet and Carbon DLS processes; and sheet metal fabrication, which consists includes quick-turn and e-commerce-enabled custom sheet metal parts.

