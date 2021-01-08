ProShares Ultra VIX Short-Term Futures ETF (NYSEARCA:UVXY) Shares Down 8.8%

ProShares Ultra VIX Short-Term Futures ETF (NYSEARCA:UVXY) were down 8.8% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $10.34 and last traded at $10.35. Approximately 62,487,977 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 33% from the average daily volume of 93,795,148 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.35.

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $11.39 and its 200 day moving average is $20.18.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of UVXY. Claudia M.P. Batlle CRP R LLC purchased a new stake in ProShares Ultra VIX Short-Term Futures ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $272,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in ProShares Ultra VIX Short-Term Futures ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $492,000. IMC Chicago LLC purchased a new stake in ProShares Ultra VIX Short-Term Futures ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $16,289,000. Two Sigma Securities LLC purchased a new stake in ProShares Ultra VIX Short-Term Futures ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $484,000. Finally, One68 Global Capital LLC purchased a new stake in ProShares Ultra VIX Short-Term Futures ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,255,000.

ProShares Ultra VIX Short-Term Futures ETF seeks daily investment results, before fees and expenses, that correspond to one and one-half times (1.5x) the daily performance of the S&P 500 VIX Short-Term Futures Index. UVXY provides leveraged exposure to the S&P 500 VIX Short-Term Futures Index, which measures the returns of a portfolio of monthly VIX futures contracts with a weighted average of one month to expiration.

