ProShares Ultra Financials (NYSEARCA:UYG) Shares Up 5.6%

Shares of ProShares Ultra Financials (NYSEARCA:UYG) shot up 5.6% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $44.10 and last traded at $43.37. 146,942 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 48% from the average session volume of 99,514 shares. The stock had previously closed at $41.07.

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $40.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $33.89.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in UYG. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in ProShares Ultra Financials by 6.9% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 22,771 shares of the company’s stock valued at $662,000 after acquiring an additional 1,465 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in ProShares Ultra Financials during the second quarter valued at $87,000. UBS Group AG purchased a new position in ProShares Ultra Financials during the second quarter valued at $152,000. Mathes Company Inc. purchased a new position in ProShares Ultra Financials during the third quarter valued at $232,000. Finally, Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC purchased a new position in ProShares Ultra Financials during the third quarter valued at $262,000.

ProShares Ultra Financials (the Fund) seeks daily investment results that correspond to twice the daily performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Financials Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Financials Index measures the performance of the financial services industry of the United States equity market. Component companies include regional banks; United States domiciled international banks; full line, life, and property and casualty insurance companies; companies that invest, directly or indirectly in real estate; diversified financial companies, such as credit card issuers, check cashing companies, mortgage lenders and investment advisers; securities brokers and dealers including investment banks, merchant banks and online brokers; and publicly traded stock exchanges.

