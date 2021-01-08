PROS Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PRO) CAO Scott William Cook Sells 1,519 Shares

PROS Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PRO) CAO Scott William Cook sold 1,519 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.96, for a total value of $74,370.24.

Shares of PRO stock opened at $48.35 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $46.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $39.27. PROS Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $19.73 and a 1-year high of $68.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.10 billion, a PE ratio of -27.47 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 1.82.

Get PROS alerts:

PROS (NYSE:PRO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The software maker reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.05. PROS had a negative return on equity of 33.57% and a negative net margin of 28.65%. The firm had revenue of $61.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $60.01 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.06) earnings per share. PROS’s quarterly revenue was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that PROS Holdings, Inc. will post -1.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on PRO. Zacks Investment Research lowered PROS from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered PROS from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $33.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Northland Securities boosted their target price on PROS from $56.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. PROS presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $46.50.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in PROS by 3.4% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,783,413 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $168,096,000 after acquiring an additional 123,138 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in PROS by 11.4% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,410,988 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $108,946,000 after purchasing an additional 348,711 shares in the last quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in PROS by 21.8% during the third quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,388,268 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $76,281,000 after purchasing an additional 426,765 shares in the last quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC boosted its position in PROS by 1.6% during the third quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 1,383,650 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $44,194,000 after purchasing an additional 21,583 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stephens Investment Management Group LLC boosted its position in PROS by 23.1% during the second quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 1,030,533 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $45,787,000 after purchasing an additional 193,659 shares in the last quarter. 98.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PROS Company Profile

PROS Holdings, Inc offers artificial intelligence (AI) solutions that power commerce in the digital economy worldwide. The company's solutions enable buying experiences for business-to-business and business-to-consumer companies. The company offers PROS Smart CPQ, a tool for sales teams and partners to respond to customer quotes; and PROS Opportunity Detection that increases sales effectiveness and productivity by uncovering sales opportunities in existing accounts for sales teams.

See Also: Leveraged Buyout (LBO)

Receive News & Ratings for PROS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PROS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.