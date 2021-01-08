ProQR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PRQR) Shares Up 6.1%

ProQR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PRQR) shot up 6.1% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $4.57 and last traded at $4.52. 163,223 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 33% from the average session volume of 245,006 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.26.
A number of brokerages have weighed in on PRQR. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of ProQR Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, October 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded ProQR Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $15.33.
The company has a market cap of $226.65 million, a P/E ratio of -3.70 and a beta of 0.68. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $4.17 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.80. The company has a quick ratio of 10.09, a current ratio of 10.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.
Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ProQR Therapeutics by 0.3% during the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,634,140 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $12,618,000 after acquiring an additional 8,626 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of ProQR Therapeutics by 27.0% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 320,572 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,545,000 after buying an additional 68,141 shares during the period. FIL Ltd boosted its stake in shares of ProQR Therapeutics by 141.8% in the second quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 191,614 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,165,000 after buying an additional 112,372 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of ProQR Therapeutics by 14.8% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 95,400 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $457,000 after buying an additional 12,300 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP bought a new stake in shares of ProQR Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at approximately $83,000. Institutional investors own 58.52% of the company’s stock.
ProQR Therapeutics Company Profile (NASDAQ:PRQR)
ProQR Therapeutics N.V., a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of RNA-based therapeutics for the treatment of genetic disorders. It is primarily developing sepofarsen that is in phase II/III illuminate trial for treating leber's congenital amaurosis 10 disease; QR-421a, which is in phase 1/2 stellar trial for usher syndrome type 2 and non-syndromic retinitis pigmentosa; QR-1123 that is in phase 1/2 aurora trial for the treatment of autosomal dominant retinitis pigmentosa; and QR-504a, which is in first clinical trial for the treatment of fuchs endothelial corneal dystrophy.
