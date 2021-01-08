ProQR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PRQR) Shares Up 6.1%

ProQR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PRQR) shot up 6.1% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $4.57 and last traded at $4.52. 163,223 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 33% from the average session volume of 245,006 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.26.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on PRQR. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of ProQR Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, October 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded ProQR Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $15.33.

The company has a market cap of $226.65 million, a P/E ratio of -3.70 and a beta of 0.68. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $4.17 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.80. The company has a quick ratio of 10.09, a current ratio of 10.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

ProQR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PRQR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 16th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.32) by $0.06. As a group, research analysts expect that ProQR Therapeutics will post -1.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ProQR Therapeutics by 0.3% during the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,634,140 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $12,618,000 after acquiring an additional 8,626 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of ProQR Therapeutics by 27.0% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 320,572 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,545,000 after buying an additional 68,141 shares during the period. FIL Ltd boosted its stake in shares of ProQR Therapeutics by 141.8% in the second quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 191,614 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,165,000 after buying an additional 112,372 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of ProQR Therapeutics by 14.8% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 95,400 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $457,000 after buying an additional 12,300 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP bought a new stake in shares of ProQR Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at approximately $83,000. Institutional investors own 58.52% of the company’s stock.

ProQR Therapeutics Company Profile (NASDAQ:PRQR)

ProQR Therapeutics N.V., a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of RNA-based therapeutics for the treatment of genetic disorders. It is primarily developing sepofarsen that is in phase II/III illuminate trial for treating leber's congenital amaurosis 10 disease; QR-421a, which is in phase 1/2 stellar trial for usher syndrome type 2 and non-syndromic retinitis pigmentosa; QR-1123 that is in phase 1/2 aurora trial for the treatment of autosomal dominant retinitis pigmentosa; and QR-504a, which is in first clinical trial for the treatment of fuchs endothelial corneal dystrophy.

