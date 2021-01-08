PRIZM Price Tops $0.0056 (PZM)

PRIZM (CURRENCY:PZM) traded 14.5% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on January 8th. PRIZM has a market cap of $14.12 million and approximately $828,534.00 worth of PRIZM was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One PRIZM coin can currently be bought for about $0.0056 or 0.00000014 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, PRIZM has traded 29.5% higher against the US dollar.

Peercoin (PPC) traded 28.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001515 BTC.

NeosCoin (NEOS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0285 or 0.00000363 BTC.

THECASH (TCH) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0247 or 0.00000060 BTC.

Tchain (TCH) traded 16.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

NIX Bridge Token (NBT) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.03 or 0.00036727 BTC.

PRIZM is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. PRIZM’s total supply is 6,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,534,719,879 coins. The official website for PRIZM is pzm.space/en . PRIZM’s official Twitter account is @PRIZM_ru and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for PRIZM is prizmspace.medium.com

PRIZM can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PRIZM directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PRIZM should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase PRIZM using one of the exchanges listed above.

