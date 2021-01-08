Private Trust Co. NA Cuts Position in Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS)

Private Trust Co. NA lessened its stake in Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS) by 7.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,681 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock after selling 143 shares during the quarter. Private Trust Co. NA’s holdings in Citrix Systems were worth $218,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisors Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Citrix Systems in the third quarter worth $149,000. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its position in Citrix Systems by 16.8% in the third quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 114,419 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock worth $15,757,000 after acquiring an additional 16,446 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Citrix Systems by 12.4% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 355,823 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock worth $48,729,000 after acquiring an additional 39,247 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in Citrix Systems by 30.7% during the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 211,168 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock valued at $31,086,000 after buying an additional 49,572 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its position in Citrix Systems by 79.1% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 541,949 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock valued at $74,632,000 after buying an additional 239,436 shares during the period. 89.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CAO Jessica Soisson sold 414 shares of Citrix Systems stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.47, for a total transaction of $53,186.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 26,727 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,433,617.69. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Paul J. Hough sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.76, for a total transaction of $259,520.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 64,413 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,358,230.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 38,896 shares of company stock valued at $4,906,861 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Citrix Systems stock opened at $128.44 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $128.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $135.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.81 billion, a PE ratio of 27.56, a P/E/G ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 0.27. Citrix Systems, Inc. has a 1-year low of $100.31 and a 1-year high of $173.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.18, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.90.

Citrix Systems (NASDAQ:CTXS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The cloud computing company reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $767.17 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $759.02 million. Citrix Systems had a net margin of 18.52% and a return on equity of 391.74%. The company’s revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.52 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Citrix Systems, Inc. will post 3.93 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 8th were issued a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 7th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.09%. Citrix Systems’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.90%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on CTXS shares. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Citrix Systems in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $146.00 price objective for the company. BidaskClub raised shares of Citrix Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Citrix Systems from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $140.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Citrix Systems from $162.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Citrix Systems from $195.00 to $205.00 in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $152.93.

Citrix Systems, Inc provides workspace, networking, and professional services worldwide. The company offers workspace services, including Citrix Virtual Apps and Desktops; Citrix Content Collaboration, a cloud-based file sharing and storage solution, which provides enterprise-class data services on various corporate and personal mobile devices for businesses; Citrix Endpoint Management for mobility and device management capabilities; and Workspace Intelligence that customizes and streamlines user workflows, as well as microapp creation with low-code tooling, automates tasks and functions.

