Primoris Services (NASDAQ:PRIM) Hits New 52-Week High at $30.46

Primoris Services Co. (NASDAQ:PRIM) reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $30.46 and last traded at $30.46, with a volume of 1517 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $28.39.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on PRIM shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Primoris Services from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $24.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. DA Davidson raised their price target on shares of Primoris Services from $28.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. BidaskClub cut shares of Primoris Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Primoris Services from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.00.

The company has a market cap of $1.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.13 and a beta of 1.19. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $26.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Primoris Services (NASDAQ:PRIM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 10th. The construction company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $942.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $919.38 million. Primoris Services had a net margin of 2.78% and a return on equity of 15.06%. The company’s revenue was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.70 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Primoris Services Co. will post 1.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 30th. Primoris Services’s payout ratio is 14.91%.

In related news, Director John P. Schauerman sold 70,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.57, for a total value of $1,649,900.00. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PRIM. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Primoris Services in the third quarter valued at approximately $11,701,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its holdings in shares of Primoris Services by 522.2% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 596,191 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $10,755,000 after purchasing an additional 500,369 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Primoris Services by 46.2% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 673,291 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $12,328,000 after purchasing an additional 212,905 shares in the last quarter. Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Primoris Services in the second quarter valued at approximately $3,763,000. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Primoris Services by 83.3% in the second quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 465,528 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $8,268,000 after purchasing an additional 211,535 shares in the last quarter. 82.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Primoris Services Company Profile (NASDAQ:PRIM)

Primoris Services Corporation, a specialty contractor and infrastructure company, provides a range of construction, fabrication, maintenance, replacement, and engineering services in the United States and Canada. The company operates through five segments: Power, Industrial, and Engineering; Pipeline and Underground; Utilities and Distribution; Transmission and Distribution; and Civil.

