PriceSmart (NASDAQ:PSMT) Announces Earnings Results

PriceSmart (NASDAQ:PSMT) posted its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.23, MarketWatch Earnings reports. PriceSmart had a return on equity of 9.67% and a net margin of 2.37%. The company had revenue of $877.43 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $837.37 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.64 earnings per share. PriceSmart’s revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis.

NASDAQ PSMT traded down $0.14 during trading on Thursday, hitting $97.29. 105,185 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 147,012. The company has a market capitalization of $2.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.86 and a beta of 0.90. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $87.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $72.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. PriceSmart has a 12-month low of $41.15 and a 12-month high of $97.96.

In other PriceSmart news, Director Robert E. Price sold 9,612 shares of PriceSmart stock in a transaction on Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.86, for a total transaction of $882,958.32. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 80 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,348.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Philanthropies Foundatio Price sold 8,679 shares of PriceSmart stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.85, for a total value of $753,771.15. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 4,157,490 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $361,078,006.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 55,945 shares of company stock valued at $4,922,988. 27.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms have weighed in on PSMT. TheStreet raised PriceSmart from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. BidaskClub raised PriceSmart from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th.

PriceSmart Company Profile

PriceSmart, Inc owns and operates U.S. style membership shopping warehouse clubs in Central America, the Caribbean, and Colombia. Its warehouse clubs sell brand name and private label consumer products and provide services, such as optical and tires to individuals and businesses. As of August 31, 2020, the company operated 46 warehouse clubs.

