Pretium Resources (NYSE:PVG) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at National Bank Financial

National Bank Financial started coverage on shares of Pretium Resources (NYSE:PVG) (TSE:PVG) in a research report report published on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a sector perform rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

PVG has been the subject of several other research reports. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Pretium Resources from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Pretium Resources from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $13.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. CIBC upped their price target on shares of Pretium Resources from $13.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 16th. Canaccord Genuity lowered shares of Pretium Resources to a hold rating and set a $17.25 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. Finally, Scotiabank upped their price target on shares of Pretium Resources from $12.00 to $13.50 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $15.85.

Shares of NYSE:PVG opened at $11.43 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.06 and a beta of 0.90. Pretium Resources has a 1-year low of $4.05 and a 1-year high of $14.55. The company’s fifty day moving average is $11.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.26.

Pretium Resources (NYSE:PVG) (TSE:PVG) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The basic materials company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $154.88 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $205.32 million. Pretium Resources had a net margin of 11.55% and a return on equity of 14.77%. The firm’s revenue was up 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.18 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Pretium Resources will post 0.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PVG. Bennicas & Associates Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Pretium Resources by 9.3% in the 3rd quarter. Bennicas & Associates Inc. now owns 17,700 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $227,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Pretium Resources by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 51,455 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $657,000 after purchasing an additional 1,655 shares in the last quarter. Capstone Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in Pretium Resources in the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in Pretium Resources by 8.3% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 26,354 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $479,000 after buying an additional 2,015 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in Pretium Resources by 15.6% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 19,496 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $250,000 after buying an additional 2,634 shares in the last quarter. 57.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Pretium Resources

Pretium Resources Inc acquires, explores for, and develops precious metal resource properties in the Americas. The company primarily explores for gold, silver, and copper deposits. Its principal project is the Brucejack project that consists of 4 mining leases and 6 mineral claims covering an area of 3,305.85 hectares located in northwestern British Columbia.

