Premier (NASDAQ:PINC) Hits New 52-Week High at $37.79

Premier, Inc. (NASDAQ:PINC) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $37.79 and last traded at $37.16, with a volume of 12389 shares. The stock had previously closed at $36.51.

PINC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Premier from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on shares of Premier from $37.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of Premier in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $42.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Premier from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Premier from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.00.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.57 billion, a PE ratio of -6.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.18. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $35.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.92.

Premier (NASDAQ:PINC) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $346.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $305.32 million. Premier had a negative return on equity of 475.26% and a negative net margin of 4.13%. The business’s revenue was up 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.68 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Premier, Inc. will post 2.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 1st were given a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 30th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.03%. Premier’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.54%.

In other news, Director Stephen R. D’arcy sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.08, for a total value of $35,080.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 13,714 shares in the company, valued at $481,087.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 17.67% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Premier by 3.4% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,520,552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $223,524,000 after acquiring an additional 213,197 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Premier by 0.7% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,752,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,186,000 after buying an additional 25,532 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Premier by 6.7% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,062,943 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,657,000 after buying an additional 193,254 shares in the last quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. lifted its position in Premier by 56.4% during the third quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 2,078,807 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,247,000 after buying an additional 749,311 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its position in Premier by 24.7% during the third quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 1,755,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,618,000 after buying an additional 348,155 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.92% of the company’s stock.

Premier Company Profile (NASDAQ:PINC)

Premier, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a healthcare improvement company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Supply Chain Services and Performance Services. The Supply Chain Services segment offers its members with access to a range of products and services, including medical and surgical products, pharmaceuticals, laboratory supplies, capital equipment, information technology, facilities and construction, and food and nutritional products, as well as purchased services, such as clinical engineering and document shredding services.

