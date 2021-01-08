Premier Gold Mines (OTCMKTS:PIRGF) Trading 3.3% Higher

Premier Gold Mines Limited (OTCMKTS:PIRGF) shares traded up 3.3% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $2.55 and last traded at $2.53. 45,240 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 32% from the average session volume of 66,460 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.45.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Scotiabank cut shares of Premier Gold Mines to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Canaccord Genuity lowered their price target on shares of Premier Gold Mines from $4.75 to $3.40 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Finally, CIBC lifted their price target on shares of Premier Gold Mines from $3.40 to $4.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 16th.

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.01.

Premier Gold Mines Limited explores for, develops, and produces gold and silver deposits in Canada, the United States, and Mexico. It principally holds a 100% interest in the Mercedes Mine property located in Sonora, Mexico; a 40% interest in the South Arturo Mine situated in Elko County, Nevada; a 50% interest in the Hardrock Gold property located in Ontario; a 100% interest in the McCoy-Cove project situated in Nevada; a 44% interest in the Rahil Bonaza project located in Northwestern Ontario; and a 100% interest in the Hasaga Gold project situated in Red Lake Mining District, Ontario.

