Precision Drilling Co. (PD.TO) (TSE:PD) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Tudor Pickering

Precision Drilling Co. (PD.TO) (TSE:PD) (NYSE:PDS)‘s stock had its “hold” rating restated by equities research analysts at Tudor Pickering in a report issued on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on PD. Cormark lowered Precision Drilling Co. (PD.TO) from a “buy” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from C$1.50 to C$1.25 in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. Canaccord Genuity reduced their target price on Precision Drilling Co. (PD.TO) from C$1.20 to C$1.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. ATB Capital raised Precision Drilling Co. (PD.TO) from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from C$1.00 to C$1.25 in a research report on Thursday, October 8th. TD Securities increased their price target on Precision Drilling Co. (PD.TO) from C$1.50 to C$1.60 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price target on Precision Drilling Co. (PD.TO) from C$1.10 to C$1.20 in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$1.16.

Shares of PD stock opened at C$26.08 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$357.30 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 97.38, a current ratio of 2.36 and a quick ratio of 2.18. The business has a fifty day moving average of C$24.12 and a 200 day moving average of C$7.30. Precision Drilling Co. has a 1 year low of C$7.80 and a 1 year high of C$43.00.

Precision Drilling Co. (PD.TO) (TSE:PD) (NYSE:PDS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The company reported C($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C($0.20) by C$0.10. The firm had revenue of C$164.82 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$167.62 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Precision Drilling Co. will post -12.1696708 earnings per share for the current year.

About Precision Drilling Co. (PD.TO)

Precision Drilling Corporation, an oilfield services company, provides oil and natural gas drilling and related services and products. The company operates in two segments, Contract Drilling Services, and Completion and Production Services. The Contract Drilling Services segment offers onshore well drilling services to exploration and production companies in the oil and natural gas industry.

