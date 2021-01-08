PotCoin (POT) Achieves Market Cap of $2.69 Million

PotCoin (CURRENCY:POT) traded up 10.2% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on January 7th. One PotCoin coin can now be purchased for about $0.0119 or 0.00000031 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, PotCoin has traded up 7.1% against the US dollar. PotCoin has a total market capitalization of $2.69 million and approximately $3,294.00 worth of PotCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38,512.18 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1,161.55 or 0.03016058 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $159.40 or 0.00413889 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $423.77 or 0.01100352 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $143.10 or 0.00371566 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.33 or 0.00003456 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0095 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $6.88 or 0.00017872 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $63.94 or 0.00166021 BTC.

Nano (NANO) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.62 or 0.00009395 BTC.

PotCoin Coin Profile

PotCoin (CRYPTO:POT) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the ProofofStakeVelocity hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 15th, 2014. PotCoin’s total supply is 225,430,056 coins. PotCoin’s official website is www.potcoin.com . PotCoin’s official Twitter account is @PotCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for PotCoin is steemit.com/@potcoin . The Reddit community for PotCoin is /r/potcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling PotCoin

PotCoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PotCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PotCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy PotCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

