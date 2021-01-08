Portman Ridge Finance (NASDAQ:PTMN) Raised to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Portman Ridge Finance (NASDAQ:PTMN) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $2.25 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Portman Ridge Finance Corporation is an investment company. It focuses on investment in consumer products, food and beverages, heathcare, logistics and distribution, media, telecommunication, education, aerospace and defense, industrial and environmental industries. Portman Ridge Finance Corporation, formerly known as KCAP Financial Inc., is based in New York, United States. “

Get Portman Ridge Finance alerts:

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. ValuEngine raised Portman Ridge Finance from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their target price on shares of Portman Ridge Finance from $1.75 to $2.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a report on Wednesday, December 30th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Portman Ridge Finance from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd.

Shares of NASDAQ PTMN opened at $1.85 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $81.71 million, a PE ratio of -3.14 and a beta of 1.25. Portman Ridge Finance has a fifty-two week low of $0.75 and a fifty-two week high of $2.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.85. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $1.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.34.

Portman Ridge Finance (NASDAQ:PTMN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 9th. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $7.79 million during the quarter. Portman Ridge Finance had a positive return on equity of 7.42% and a negative net margin of 91.87%. On average, equities analysts expect that Portman Ridge Finance will post 0.21 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Diversified Trust Co increased its holdings in shares of Portman Ridge Finance by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 253,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $337,000 after purchasing an additional 11,712 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Portman Ridge Finance by 167.9% during the third quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 38,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 24,247 shares during the period. Finally, Deltec Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Portman Ridge Finance by 22.7% during the third quarter. Deltec Asset Management LLC now owns 270,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $359,000 after buying an additional 50,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 18.81% of the company’s stock.

About Portman Ridge Finance

Portman Ridge Finance Corp. operates as a non-diversified management investment company. The firm targets companies operating in the fields of aerospace/ defense, business services, consumer products, education, food & beverage, healthcare, industrial & environmental services, logistic & distribution and media & telecommunications.

Further Reading: Why Dividend Stocks May Be Right for You



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Portman Ridge Finance (PTMN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Portman Ridge Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Portman Ridge Finance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.