Porsche Automobil (OTCMKTS:POAHY) Raised to Market Perform at Sanford C. Bernstein

Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Porsche Automobil (OTCMKTS:POAHY) from an underperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Kepler Capital Markets cut shares of Porsche Automobil from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. UBS Group reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Porsche Automobil in a report on Monday, September 28th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of Porsche Automobil in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Porsche Automobil has a consensus rating of Hold.

Get Porsche Automobil alerts:

POAHY stock opened at $6.90 on Tuesday. Porsche Automobil has a twelve month low of $3.02 and a twelve month high of $7.77. The company’s 50 day moving average is $6.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.18.

Porsche Automobil Holding SE, through its subsidiaries, operates as an automobile manufacturer worldwide. It operates through two segments, PSE and Intelligent Transport Systems. The company offers motorcycles, small cars, and luxury vehicles, as well as commercial vehicles, such as pick-ups, buses, and heavy trucks under the Volkswagen, Audi, SEAT, ÂKODA, Bentley, Bugatti, Lamborghini, Porsche, Ducati, Scania, and MAN brand names.

Read More: What Does Beta Mean In Stock Selection?

Receive News & Ratings for Porsche Automobil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Porsche Automobil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.