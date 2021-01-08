Popular (NASDAQ:BPOP) Upgraded by UBS Group to “Buy”

UBS Group upgraded shares of Popular (NASDAQ:BPOP) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Friday, Briefing.com reports.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on BPOP. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Popular from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Popular from a c rating to a b- rating in a report on Monday, October 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Popular from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $63.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday. Finally, BidaskClub raised Popular from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Saturday, December 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $53.00.

Shares of NASDAQ BPOP opened at $59.58 on Friday. Popular has a one year low of $23.69 and a one year high of $61.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.68 and a beta of 1.24. The company’s fifty day moving average is $53.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $42.42.

Popular (NASDAQ:BPOP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The bank reported $2.00 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.89. The firm had revenue of $589.79 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $592.31 million. Popular had a net margin of 18.66% and a return on equity of 8.51%. The firm’s revenue was down 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.70 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Popular will post 5.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 11th were issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 10th. Popular’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.26%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Voloridge Investment Management LLC increased its position in Popular by 19.2% during the 3rd quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 188,159 shares of the bank’s stock worth $6,825,000 after purchasing an additional 30,268 shares in the last quarter. Weld Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Popular in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $218,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Popular in the third quarter worth $197,000. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Popular by 407.2% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 116,716 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,233,000 after acquiring an additional 93,702 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd boosted its stake in Popular by 56.6% during the 3rd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 61,557 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,233,000 after acquiring an additional 22,250 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.05% of the company’s stock.

Popular, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various retail, mortgage, and commercial banking products and services. The company accepts various deposit products. It also offers commercial and industrial loans; commercial real estate loans; residential mortgage loans; consumer loans, including personal loans, credit cards, automobile loans, home equity lines of credit, and other loans to individual borrowers; construction loans; and lease financing comprising automobile loans/leases.

