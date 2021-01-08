Popular (NASDAQ:BPOP) Lifted to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Popular (NASDAQ:BPOP) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Monday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $63.00 price target on the bank’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Popular, Inc. is a diversified, publicly owned bank holding company. The corporation’s principal subsidiary, Banco Popular de Puerto Rico, has one of the largest retail franchise in Puerto Rico, operating numerous branches and automated teller machines. The Bank also operates branches in the U.S. Virgin Islands, the British Virgin Islands, and New York. “

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. BidaskClub upgraded Popular from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Saturday, December 12th. UBS Group began coverage on Popular in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. They issued a neutral rating and a $40.00 target price for the company. TheStreet upgraded Popular from a c rating to a b- rating in a research note on Monday, October 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their target price on Popular from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Popular has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $53.00.

Shares of BPOP opened at $59.58 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $5.02 billion, a PE ratio of 9.91 and a beta of 1.24. The company’s fifty day moving average is $53.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $42.42. Popular has a fifty-two week low of $23.69 and a fifty-two week high of $61.46.

Popular (NASDAQ:BPOP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The bank reported $2.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.89. Popular had a net margin of 18.66% and a return on equity of 8.51%. The company had revenue of $589.79 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $592.31 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.70 EPS. Popular’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Popular will post 5.59 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 11th were paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 10th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.69%. Popular’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.26%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BPOP. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in Popular by 114.1% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,604 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 1,388 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Popular by 106.3% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 4,598 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $167,000 after purchasing an additional 2,369 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Popular during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $197,000. Weld Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Popular during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $218,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in Popular by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 6,310 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $229,000 after purchasing an additional 279 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.05% of the company’s stock.

Popular, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various retail, mortgage, and commercial banking products and services. The company accepts various deposit products. It also offers commercial and industrial loans; commercial real estate loans; residential mortgage loans; consumer loans, including personal loans, credit cards, automobile loans, home equity lines of credit, and other loans to individual borrowers; construction loans; and lease financing comprising automobile loans/leases.

