Polymath Reaches Market Cap of $56.07 Million (POLY)

Polymath (CURRENCY:POLY) traded down 10.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on January 8th. Over the last week, Polymath has traded down 0.3% against the U.S. dollar. Polymath has a market capitalization of $56.07 million and $2.37 million worth of Polymath was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Polymath token can now be bought for $0.10 or 0.00000243 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $172.78 or 0.00415502 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.33 or 0.00003205 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0096 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Advanced Internet Blocks (AIB) traded up 15.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0128 or 0.00000031 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0156 or 0.00000038 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.23 or 0.00002962 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0653 or 0.00000157 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 8.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.25 or 0.00003017 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0784 or 0.00000189 BTC.

Mooncoin (MOON) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Polymath is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 4th, 2015. Polymath’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 555,670,901 tokens. Polymath’s official message board is blog.polymath.network . Polymath’s official Twitter account is @polybitco . The Reddit community for Polymath is /r/polymathnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Polymath’s official website is www.polymath.network

Polymath can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Polymath directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Polymath should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Polymath using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

