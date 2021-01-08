Polybius Price Up 100.4% Over Last 7 Days (PLBT)

Polybius (CURRENCY:PLBT) traded 50.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on January 8th. Over the last week, Polybius has traded up 100.4% against the U.S. dollar. One Polybius token can now be purchased for approximately $3.43 or 0.00008551 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Polybius has a market capitalization of $13.60 million and $146,417.00 worth of Polybius was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Polybius alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.04 or 0.00037530 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.90 or 0.00004733 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0791 or 0.00000198 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002496 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $108.22 or 0.00270119 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.34 or 0.00028299 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002496 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,006.70 or 0.02512754 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.90 or 0.00012242 BTC.

About Polybius

PLBT is a token. Its launch date was March 30th, 2017. Polybius’ total supply is 3,969,565 tokens. Polybius’ official Twitter account is @PolybiusBank and its Facebook page is accessible here . Polybius’ official website is polybius.io

Buying and Selling Polybius

Polybius can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Polybius directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Polybius should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Polybius using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Polybius Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Polybius and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.