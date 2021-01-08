Polis Price Reaches $1.17 (POLIS)

Polis (CURRENCY:POLIS) traded down 1.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on January 7th. One Polis coin can now be purchased for about $1.17 or 0.00003034 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including CryptoBridge, SouthXchange, Cryptopia and STEX. During the last seven days, Polis has traded up 25.3% against the U.S. dollar. Polis has a market cap of $11.55 million and approximately $70,768.00 worth of Polis was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Polis alerts:

The Sandbox (SAND) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0439 or 0.00000113 BTC.

Davinci Coin (DAC) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000006 BTC.

PAC Global (PAC) traded 43.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Crust (CRU) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.00 or 0.00010338 BTC.

ArcticCoin (ARC) traded down 12.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0422 or 0.00000513 BTC.

Pizza (PIZZA) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0173 or 0.00000045 BTC.

Startcoin (START) traded up 91.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0079 or 0.00000020 BTC.

Aston (ATX) traded up 13% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Pura (PURA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Advanced Technology Coin (ARC) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Polis Profile

Polis (CRYPTO:POLIS) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was December 21st, 2017. Polis’ total supply is 9,831,891 coins. The official website for Polis is polispay.org . Polis’ official Twitter account is @PolisBlockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Polis is /r/Polispay and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Polis’ official message board is forum.polispay.org

Polis Coin Trading

Polis can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: SouthXchange, Cryptopia, STEX and CryptoBridge. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Polis directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Polis should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Polis using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Polis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Polis and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.