pNetwork Price Tops $0.39 on Exchanges (PNT)

pNetwork (CURRENCY:PNT) traded 6.4% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on January 8th. One pNetwork token can currently be purchased for $0.39 or 0.00000949 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. pNetwork has a total market capitalization of $8.39 million and $2.66 million worth of pNetwork was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, pNetwork has traded up 10.1% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get pNetwork alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.92 or 0.00038292 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.94 or 0.00004661 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0819 or 0.00000197 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $113.85 or 0.00273834 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002405 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $12.24 or 0.00029448 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002406 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,095.73 or 0.02635420 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.92 or 0.00011839 BTC.

pNetwork Profile

pNetwork is a token. It launched on June 18th, 2020. pNetwork’s total supply is 68,680,761 tokens and its circulating supply is 21,276,223 tokens. The official message board for pNetwork is medium.com/@provablethings . The official website for pNetwork is p.network . pNetwork’s official Twitter account is @ptokens_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

pNetwork Token Trading

pNetwork can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as pNetwork directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire pNetwork should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy pNetwork using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for pNetwork Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for pNetwork and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.