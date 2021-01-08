Plexus Corp. (NASDAQ:PLXS) Chairman Dean A. Foate Sells 4,000 Shares

Plexus Corp. (NASDAQ:PLXS) Chairman Dean A. Foate sold 4,000 shares of Plexus stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.50, for a total transaction of $342,000.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 113,113 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,671,161.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Plexus stock opened at $85.76 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.05 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 0.93. Plexus Corp. has a 1 year low of $35.16 and a 1 year high of $86.53. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $77.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $73.72.

Plexus (NASDAQ:PLXS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The technology company reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $913.23 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $873.41 million. Plexus had a net margin of 3.55% and a return on equity of 12.41%. Research analysts expect that Plexus Corp. will post 3.93 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Plexus in the third quarter worth approximately $62,000. First Bank & Trust purchased a new position in shares of Plexus during the third quarter valued at approximately $83,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Plexus by 30.1% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,620 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $114,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Plexus by 17.0% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,731 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $122,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Heron Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Plexus during the third quarter valued at approximately $204,000. 93.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Plexus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $73.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $81.17.

About Plexus

Plexus Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provides electronic manufacturing services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It offers design and development, supply chain, new product introduction, and manufacturing solutions, as well as aftermarket services to companies in the healthcare/life sciences, industrial/commercial, aerospace/defense, and communications market sectors.

