Plexus Corp. (NASDAQ:PLXS) Chairman Dean A. Foate Sells 4,000 Shares

Plexus Corp. (NASDAQ:PLXS) Chairman Dean A. Foate sold 4,000 shares of Plexus stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.50, for a total transaction of $342,000.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 113,113 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,671,161.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.
Plexus stock opened at $85.76 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.05 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 0.93. Plexus Corp. has a 1 year low of $35.16 and a 1 year high of $86.53. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $77.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $73.72.
Plexus (NASDAQ:PLXS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The technology company reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $913.23 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $873.41 million. Plexus had a net margin of 3.55% and a return on equity of 12.41%. Research analysts expect that Plexus Corp. will post 3.93 earnings per share for the current year.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Plexus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $73.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $81.17.
About Plexus
Plexus Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provides electronic manufacturing services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It offers design and development, supply chain, new product introduction, and manufacturing solutions, as well as aftermarket services to companies in the healthcare/life sciences, industrial/commercial, aerospace/defense, and communications market sectors.
