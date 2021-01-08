PlayFuel (PLF) Price Hits $0.0269

PlayFuel (CURRENCY:PLF) traded up 4.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on January 7th. PlayFuel has a total market capitalization of $13.45 million and $1.65 million worth of PlayFuel was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, PlayFuel has traded down 33.7% against the U.S. dollar. One PlayFuel token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0269 or 0.00000068 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.91 or 0.00040366 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.02 or 0.00005133 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0781 or 0.00000198 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $115.14 or 0.00292154 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002538 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.43 or 0.00029016 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002538 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1,077.51 or 0.02734166 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $5.00 or 0.00012688 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000030 BTC.

PlayFuel Profile

PlayFuel is a token. Its genesis date was November 3rd, 2019. PlayFuel’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 500,000,000 tokens. PlayFuel’s official Twitter account is @play_fuel and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for PlayFuel is news.playfuel.io . The official website for PlayFuel is playfuel.io

PlayFuel can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PlayFuel directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PlayFuel should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase PlayFuel using one of the exchanges listed above.

